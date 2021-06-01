TJP Reportedly Undergoes Surgery For Nose Injury

TJP is set for a huge showdown with Josh Alexander in a 60-Minute Iron Man Match for the X Division title on this week’s Impact Wrestling programming on AXS TV. However, the challenger has reportedly been dealing with an injury that required surgery.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, TJP recently underwent surgery for a fracture of his nose, which he suffered in a match last month.

Johnson notes that the surgery took place after the most recent set of Impact TV tapings and that TJP is not expected to miss much TV time.

TJP’s match with Alexander will start on Before the Impact at 7 PM ET, with the conclusion of the match set to air on the regular Impact Wrestling show on AXS TV.