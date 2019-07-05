TJP Says He Had Wonderful Experiences Working With Vince McMahon And Triple H, But Not Lower-Level WWE Producers

In an interview with Fightful, TJP said that he always had great experiences working with Vince McMahon and Triple H and WWE, but not the other, lower-level producers in the company. Here are highlights:

On being back on the independents: “Man, it’s weird. I haven’t had this type of freedom in like ten years because… I did a few seasons for Lucha Libre USA on MTV and straight from there, hopped to Ring Of Honor for a couple of years then to TNA for three or four years then obviously WWE the last three years. The independents, it was never this way before. Guys are so awesome now. There’s a lot more big shows to do. I don’t know if I want to give this freedom up.”

On his experiences in WWE: “I always had wonderful experiences with upper administration. Working directly with Vince and Hunter, that was always pleasant for me but the lower management, like the micromanagement from the producers and creative and the writers and things like that, that was really the ultimate source of a lot of guys’ unhappiness, at least for me. It’s frustrating, and guys in that position, they play favorites so then a lot of guys get held back. Not that the brass ring doesn’t exist and it’s not that it doesn’t exist in a fair way to Vince and Hunter, but people that micromanage beneath them, they arrange us in different starting lines so for some guys, it’s impossible to get ahead because you’re constantly handcuffed, and one part I love about the freedom I have now is that, I don’t have somebody telling me that I can’t say this and kind of wresting my match for me through a headset. Sometimes wrestling there feels like it has no soul.”

On trying to get used: “I wrote stories for me and everybody on the roster. I pitched for me to — not even just the big stuff and obviously you pitch the big stuff but, I wanted to wrestle Jinder [Mahal], I wanted to wrestle Elias, I wanted to wrestle everybody. Uhaa or Apollo Crews as most people know him and it just came down to creatively — they have trouble finding a rhythm and they just simply have too many guys in the [company], so, even when good pitches would come up, it’s like, ‘We don’t know where to fit this. We’re gonna move you to RAW’. Like, for most of the year, the plan was to get me on RAW, and we literally just couldn’t find a story to tell, and so yeah, it’s frustrating. I tried to go to NXT. I’ll wrestle anywhere man.”