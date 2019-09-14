TJP Says Impact Talent Didn’t Know AXS Deal Was Going To Happen Ahead of Time

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, TJP said that the Impact Wrestling roster didn’t know that the deal with AXS TV was finalized at the most recent TV tapings in Las Vegas. The deal was announced this past Monday. Here are highlights:

On if the Impact roster were aware of the deal: “I don’t know that anybody knew at the time that we were at TV because there was no meeting or maybe they weren’t ready to tell everybody yet. Or maybe I just wasn’t paying attention. I daydream a lot and am usually not too concerned about details of stuff that isn’t something that somebody needs me to do. But it’s a step in the right direction. I feel their show is about as complete a package as it’s ever been. Having been there during various stages, this is the best form it’s ever been and I felt their distribution deal was holding them back. Now they have a chance to make up a lot of that ground and I’m looking forward to the opportunity.”

On if he wants to see Impact go against another promotion head-to-head: “I don’t know. Part of the wrestling fan in me likes the idea of head-to-head competition. But part of me likes the progression approach of exploring all of the different mediums that we can present content on. At a certain point, the world that we live in…this wrestling bubble has gotten so big and it’s hard to comprehend what head-to-head competition is anymore. Concentrating on your own momentum first [should be our focus]…rather than thinking we’ve gotta compete with one specific place when there’s like eight places to compete with.”

On how Impact feels about his Bellator deal: “I did mention it at the last tapings but it was casual and wasn’t big news or anything. They were cool about it and supportive. But it’s not really a gateway or bridge for me. If I did one, I don’t think I would do a second one – win or lose. I’m not too stressed about never having done it vs. not doing at all. If it doesn’t make sense, then I just won’t do it. But if it does and I can have some fun with it, then I would love to do it.”

On if he spoke to Ken Shamrock about doing MMA: “No, I saw him a little bit but I actually talked to [former MMA fighter] Stephen Bonner because I’ve been around him more than Shamrock in recent years. I haven’t spoken to Ken in like 15 years so I didn’t get a chance to chat with him about it. He’s goals to what I would love to be able to ease into later in my career.”