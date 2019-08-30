TJP Says Mentoring In Impact Has Helped Him Learn

– TJP recently spoke to Wrestling INC about his time back in Impact Wrestling. Highlights are below.

On Not Being Stuck In The X Division: “Previously, at the time the X-Division was such a benchmark for the industry and was really just starting to become a thing. So at the time, being as young as I was and being the size that I was – the business used to be way more slanted against fellows of my stature – so I knew that my outlook was the X-Division. But now wrestling is so different and the company is so broadly built. The roster is incredible and there is a broad spectrum of people that would make interesting matches. I feel like, for the first time, I’m not necessarily relegated to being in the X-Division because everybody is in every division.”

On Being A Mentor: “Yea, tons. And I wanna say to the guys that I’m the young one here, but I’m not that anymore. I find that [mentoring] actually helps me learn a lot too because I was always told at a young age that the role I would be in later would be that of a coach or producer.”