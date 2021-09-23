TJP vs. Alex Shelley Announced For MLW Fightland in Philadelphia

Major League Wrestling has announced a match between TJP and Alex Shelley for MLW Fightland at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The event happens on October 23. The match is part of the Opera Cup, which also includes Lee Moriarty vs. Bobby Fish and Davey Richards vs. ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor. By process of elimination, that means the final quarterfinal matchup will be Calvin Tankman vs. Matt Cross. Here’s a press release:

TJP vs. Alex Shelley signed for FIGHTLAND in Philly

Opera Cup opening round bout set

Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced TJP vs. Alex Shelley in an Opera Cup opening round bout for MLW Fightland on Saturday, Oct. 2 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia and airing nationally on a later date.

The fighting artist Alex Shelley looks to showcase his exceptional technical talents when he meets TJP in the opening round of the Opera Cup.

TJP, coming off of a classic clash with Davey Richards on this week’s FUSION, looks to stain Shelley’s MLW debut by eliminating from the Opera Cup tournament.

Will TJP spoil Shelley’s debut? Or will Shelley silence the outspoken TJP and put himself on a fast track to the top in MLW?

Find out at FIGHTLAND on October 2nd in Philadelphia.

CARD

TITLE FOR TITLE

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION VS. NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT CHAMPION

JACOB FATU VS. ALEX HAMMERSTONE

4-WAY FOR WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Myron Reed (C) vs. TAJIRI vs. Aramis vs. Arez

WOMEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT BOUT

Nicole Savoy vs. Holidead

Opera Cup opening and semi-final rounds

OPERA CUP OPENING ROUND:

Davey Richards vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty

Alex Shelley vs. TJP

Additional athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

CONTRA Unit • Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday • World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed • King Muertes • Cesar Duran • Alicia Atout • EJ Nduka • Calvin Tankman • 5150 plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

6:45 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.