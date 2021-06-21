TJP vs. Davey Richards Added To MLW Battle Riot III

Major League Wrestling has announced a match between TJP and Davey Richards for MLW Battle Riot III in Philadelphia on July 10. Here’s the press release:

Davey Richards vs. TJP signed for Battle Riot III

40 wrestlers will riot July 10 in Philadelphia

The sweet science of pro wrestling will be on display as Major League Wrestling today announced Davey Richards vs. TJP for the Battle Riot on Saturday, July 10th in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena.

Limited tickets are available at: www.MLW2300.com.

Davey Richards will make his highly anticipated debut in deep waters against one of the most accomplished wrestlers on the roster in TJP.

The flashy TJ, who made his MLW debut in 2004, has built a career on the international stage where he’s established himself as a top-flight grappler winning championships and accolades in numerous organizations.

One of wrestling’s greatest technical wrestlers, Davey Richards is a ferocious fighter operating with a level of intensity unmatched in the sport.

A decorated wrestler and former World Champion, Richards has main evented around the world, often winning titles in some of the most competitive international organizations.

Now the stage is set as 2 world class competitors square off in a match that promises to be a classic in the making.

Will TJP deny Davey Richards glory in his debut?

Find out July 10th as MLW presents the Battle Riot!

CARD

MAIN EVENT

40 wrestler Battle Riot with the following participants announced to date:

Alex Hammerstone

King Muertes

Richard Holliday

TJP

Arez

Kevin Ku

Lee Moriarty

Gringo Loco

Zenshi

Caribbean Heavyweight Championship

Richard Holliday (c) vs. King Muertes

Davey Richards vs. TJP

Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

ABOUT THE BATTLE RIOT

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

What does the winner get?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months – you just don’t know. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

Battle Riot participants and additional matches will be announced in the days ahead at MLW.com.

MLW kicks off its new season July 10 in Philadelphia where the league will welcome back fans to the historic 2300 Arena.

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone • Ross & Marshall Von Erich • CONTRA Unit • Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday • Davey Richards • “Filthy” Tom Lawlor • Dominic Garrini • Kevin Ku • World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed • King Muertes • Cesar Duran • Konnan and more!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

General Public Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. with a bell time of: 7:00 p.m.

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities. Additionally, there are limited VIP tickets available which includes early entry (5:30pm) featuring a special pre-show meet and greet with extended meet and greet privileges.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for July 10 is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.