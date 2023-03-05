TJPW Announces Card For WrestleCon 2023 Event

Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling is holding an event at WrestleCon over WrestleMania weekend, and the lineup for the show has been revealed. The Japanese women’s promotion has announced the following lineup for their March 31st show in Los Angeles, per PWInsider:

* Yuka Sakazaki & Mizuki vs. Miyu Yamashita & Maki Itoh

* Hyper Misao & Trish Adora vs. Yuki Aino & Raku

* Shoko Nakajima & Miu Watanabe vs. Max The Impaler & Heidi Howitzer

* Hikari Noa & Nao Kakuta vs. Suzume & Arisu Endo

* Rika Tatsumi vs. Billie Starkz

* Yuki Kamifuku vs. Janai Kai

The show will stream live on FITE TV.