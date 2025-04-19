TJPW Live In Las Vegas Results 4.18.25: Masha Slamovich Defends TNA Knockouts Title, More

Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling’s Live in Las Vegas show took place on Friday night, with Masha Slamovich defending the Knockouts Championship and more. You can see the full results from the show below, via Fightful:

* Yuki Arai def. Arisu Endo

* Ram Kaicho, Viva Van & Yuki Aino def. Rika Tatsumi, Shino Suzuki & Vert Vixen

* Maki Itoh & Zara Zakher def. Max The Impaler & Raku

* International Princess Championship Match: Suzume def. Jada Stone

* Princess Tag Team Championships Match: Kyoraku Kyomei def. Wakana Uehara & Yuki Kamifuku

* TNA Knockouts World Championship Match: Masha Slamovich def. Miu Watanabe

* Princess of Princess Championship Match: Mizuki def. Miyu Yamashita

Buen combatín para empezar. Yuki Arai se lleva la victoria 👍🏻#tjpw #tjpwvegaspic.twitter.com/kwA0TAFFHy — ʀᴜʙᴇɴ | ᴇʀʙᴅsɢɴ (@rubeennED) April 18, 2025