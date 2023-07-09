wrestling / News
TJPW Summer Sun Princess ’23 Full Results 07.08.2023: Maki Itoh vs. Mizuki Title Headliner Match, More
The Summer Sun Princess ’23 event was hosted by Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling n July 8 in Ota Ward, Tokyo, Japan. You can find the complete results (via Fightful) and some highlights below.
* Daisy Monkey (Arisu Endo & Suzume) defeated Juria Nagano & Moka Miyamoto
* Mahiro Kiryu, Haruna Neko, HIMAWARI & Shino Suzuki defeated Kaya Toribami, Toga, Haru Kazashiro & Runa Okubo
* Ryo Mizunami & Nao Kakuta defeated VENY & Yuki Kamifuku
* DEFY Women’s Championship Match: VertVixen defeated Hikari Noa
* Shoko Nakajima & Hyper Misao defeated Aja Kong & Raku and Max The Impaler & Pom Harajuku
* Nyla Rose defeated Miu Watanabe
* EVE Championship Match: Miyu Yamashita defeated Sawyer Wreck
* NEO Biishiki-gun (Sakisama & Mei Saint-Michel) defeated Yuki Arai & Wakana Uehara
* International Princess Championship Match: Rika Tatsumi defeated Yuki Aino
* Princess of Princess Championship Match: Mizuki defeated Maki Itoh
向かい合う。
☀️『SUMMER SUN PRINCESS '23』生配信中！https://t.co/jE99vkhsbw#tjpw #tjpwSSP23 pic.twitter.com/wXF4zs63LS
— TJPW 東京女子プロレス (@tjpw2013) July 8, 2023
ま っ く す の や さ し さ
☀️『SUMMER SUN PRINCESS '23』生配信中！https://t.co/jE99vkhsbw#tjpw #tjpwSSP23 pic.twitter.com/GzQHcrlCHP
— TJPW 東京女子プロレス (@tjpw2013) July 8, 2023
Maki Itoh vs. Mizuki – todays TJPW show (7.8.2023) highlights#tjpw #tjpwSSP23 pic.twitter.com/8dkQskbee6
— headskull (@awesomePuro) July 8, 2023
