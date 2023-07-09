TJPW Summer Sun Princess ’23 Full Results 07.08.2023: Maki Itoh vs. Mizuki Title Headliner Match, More

The Summer Sun Princess ’23 event was hosted by Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling n July 8 in Ota Ward, Tokyo, Japan. You can find the complete results (via Fightful) and some highlights below.

* Daisy Monkey (Arisu Endo & Suzume) defeated Juria Nagano & Moka Miyamoto

* Mahiro Kiryu, Haruna Neko, HIMAWARI & Shino Suzuki defeated Kaya Toribami, Toga, Haru Kazashiro & Runa Okubo

* Ryo Mizunami & Nao Kakuta defeated VENY & Yuki Kamifuku

* DEFY Women’s Championship Match: VertVixen defeated Hikari Noa

* Shoko Nakajima & Hyper Misao defeated Aja Kong & Raku and Max The Impaler & Pom Harajuku

* Nyla Rose defeated Miu Watanabe

* EVE Championship Match: Miyu Yamashita defeated Sawyer Wreck

* NEO Biishiki-gun (Sakisama & Mei Saint-Michel) defeated Yuki Arai & Wakana Uehara

* International Princess Championship Match: Rika Tatsumi defeated Yuki Aino

* Princess of Princess Championship Match: Mizuki defeated Maki Itoh