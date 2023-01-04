TJPW Tokyo Joshi Pro ’23 Results: Princess of Princess Championship Main Events, More

Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling held its Tokyo Joshi Pro ’23 show on Wednesday morning, and the results are online. You can see the full results for the show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* Yuki Aino def. HIMAWARI

* Moka Miyamoto & Juria Nagano defeated Arisu Endo & Wakana Uehara

* Nao Kakuta, Mahiro Kiryu & Kaya Toribami defeated Raku, Pom Harajuku & Haruna Neko

* Shoko Nakajima fought Hyper Misao to a draw

* Princess of Princess Championship No. 1 Contender’s Battle Royal: Mizuki defeated Maki Itoh, Suzume, Rika Tatsumi, Yuki Kamifuku, and Hikari Noa

* International Princess Championship Match: Miu Watanabe defeated Trish Adora

* Princess Tag Team Championship Match: Heidi Howitzer & Max The Impaler defeated Reiwa AA

* Princess of Princess Championship Match: Yuka Sakazaki defeated Miyu Yamashita