TJPW Wrestle Princess III Results 10.9.22: Riho In Action, More
October 9, 2022 | Posted by
TJPW Wrestle Princess III took place on Sunday with Riho competing and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Fightful:
* Juria Nagano & Moka Miyamoto def. Arisu Endo & Kaya Toribami
* Yoshiko Hasegawa, Nao Kakuta & Yuna Manase def. Mahiro Kiryu, Yuki Kamifuku & Haruna Neko
* Ryo Mizunami def. Suzume
* Mizuki def. Hyper Misao
* Max The Impaler, Rika Tatsumi & Yuki Aino def. Aja Kong, Raku & Pom Harajuku
* Miyu Yamashita & Maki Itoh def. Riho & Hikari Noa
* International Princess Championship Match: Miu Watanabe def. Alex Windsor
* Princess Tag Team Championship Match: Yuki Arai & Saki Akai def. The Uprising
* Princess of Princess Championship Match: Yuka Sakazaki def. Shoko Nakajima
