TJPW Wrestle Princess III Results 10.9.22: Riho In Action, More

TJPW Wrestle Princess III took place on Sunday with Riho competing and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Juria Nagano & Moka Miyamoto def. Arisu Endo & Kaya Toribami

* Yoshiko Hasegawa, Nao Kakuta & Yuna Manase def. Mahiro Kiryu, Yuki Kamifuku & Haruna Neko

* Ryo Mizunami def. Suzume

* Mizuki def. Hyper Misao

* Max The Impaler, Rika Tatsumi & Yuki Aino def. Aja Kong, Raku & Pom Harajuku

* Miyu Yamashita & Maki Itoh def. Riho & Hikari Noa

* International Princess Championship Match: Miu Watanabe def. Alex Windsor

* Princess Tag Team Championship Match: Yuki Arai & Saki Akai def. The Uprising

* Princess of Princess Championship Match: Yuka Sakazaki def. Shoko Nakajima