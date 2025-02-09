wrestling / News

TJPW’s Shoko Nakajima Is Coming Soon to MLW

February 8, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Fight For the Fallen Shoko Nakajima Photo Credit: AEW

Major League Wrestling announced at tonight’s Superfight 6 that TJPW’s Shoko Nakajima is coming soon to MLW. A debut date was not revealed. Nakajima is a former two-time Princess of Princess champion for the promotion. She’s also made appearances in AEW and CMLL and has teamed with Yuka Sakazaki in the past.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MLW, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading