Major League Wrestling announced at tonight’s Superfight 6 that TJPW’s Shoko Nakajima is coming soon to MLW. A debut date was not revealed. Nakajima is a former two-time Princess of Princess champion for the promotion. She’s also made appearances in AEW and CMLL and has teamed with Yuka Sakazaki in the past.

Hyper Misao: "Apparently, 121000000 have a title match in Chile." Shoko Nakajima: "You've got to be kidding me!" Hyper Misao: "Hey 121000000! Don't lose in Chile! Definitely win and come back!"#tjpw #tjpwMHT5 pic.twitter.com/OeMAxqRtUL — meraWRESTLING (@meraWRESTLING) February 8, 2025