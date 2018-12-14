TK O’Ryan Says It’s an Exciting Time in ROH, Says He Picked the Right Time to Be a Wrestler

– TK O’Ryan spoke with The Wrestling Estate for a new interview ahead of ROH Final Battle. Highlights are below:

On now being an exciting time in ROH: “It’s an exciting time of the year for Ring of Honor with guys’ contracts coming up, new guys are going to come in and some are going to leave. Then we’ve got this history-making event coming up in Madison Square Garden and other than the fact that we know we sold out Madison Square Garden, it’s all still up in the air.”

On part of the Kingdom: “We click because of our organic nature. Outside of wrestling, those are the guys I hang out with. Those are the guys I lean on. I’ve been to Vinny’s daughter’s birthday and Matt bought her a giant electric jeep to drive around. I’ve been to Matt’s family’s house in New Hampshire and met his friends from high school. They’ve come to my place as well…Oddly enough, before Ring of Honor, I had never been in a six-man tag team match. But team sports have been in my blood for a long time. I’m the kind of guy you want on your team. If I’m on the opposing side, you probably hate me.”

On his own good timing: “I picked the right time to be a wrestler. It wasn’t a conscious decision – I got lucky. I just so happened to pick the wrestling school in the right place where there was a group of guys who were looking for a dude to run with. I also have to believe that you put in the work and put yourself in the position to be lucky.”