TKO Reportedly Among Groups Bidding On NFL Flag Football Leagues

UFC and WWE parent company TKO Groups is reportedly among those companies bidding to invest in the NFL’s new flag football leagues. EPSN reports that 10 groups have submitted bids to become investors in the new planned women’s and men’s professional flag football leagues, with bidding set to close this week.

The site notes that according to Bloomberg, the investors include TKO Group holdings, Alexis Ohanian’s investment firm 776, Marc Lasry’s Avenue Capital Group, Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz, Connect Ventures, a partnership between Creative Artists Agency andNew Enterprise Associates, and media company SMAC Entertainment.

The NFL is said to be looking at flag football as a way to introduce the sport to new fans, as well as growing the reach of football internationally. They have been supporting efforts to include flag football as an Olympic sport starting in 2028.