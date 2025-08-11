TKO COO Mark Shapiro Says The PPV Model Is ‘Antiquated’

As previously reported, UFC is leaving ESPN and will instead be available on Paramount Plus after signing a $7.7 billion deal for seven years. In an interview with CNBC’s Squawk on the Street (via F4WOnline), TKO COO Mark Shapiro called the previous PPV model of UFC and WWE PPVs ‘antiquated’, which is something both promotions have moved away from. Here are highlights:

TKO CEO Ari Emanuael on changing how shows are distributed: “We wanted to get rid of the old model pay-per-view.”

Shapiro on the PPV model: “It’s antiquated. It’s just an antiquated model. What’s on pay-per-view these days? Once in a while, a big time boxing match that starts in the middle of the night and/or maybe some movies on DIRECTV. It’s an antiquated model. It’s a wall. It’s a barrier, at the end of the day, for our fans to get our product. This will be well-received by our athletes, by our fans, and that was crucially important to Dana White.”

Shapiro on events also airing on CBS: “It was important to us to have CBS play a big component in this. This is Paramount Plus exclusively, but CBS will have simulcast on many of the fights and likely all of the numbered events which are formerly the pay-per-view fights.”

Emanuel on working with CBS: “For us also we wanted the reach of CBS. When we were at ESPN and Disney, we always actually were asking for a little bit of ABC because we want the broadest reach.”