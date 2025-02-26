TKO Lists Current WWE Legal Proceedings In Annual Report

TKO issued a new SEC filing with their earnings report that lists current WWE legal proceedings. The company’s 10-K annual report lists the following legal proceedings whi8ch include the investigation into Vince McMahon; Janel Grant’s lawsuit against McMahon, John Laurinaitis and WWE; the “ring boys” lawsuit filed against TKO, WWE, Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon; and the stockholder lawsuit against the company alleging breach of fiduciary duty claims and more:

WWE Legal Proceedings

As announced in June 2022, a Special Committee of independent members of WWE’s board of directors (the “Special Committee”) was formed to investigate alleged misconduct by WWE’s then-Chief Executive Officer, Vincent K. McMahon (the “Special Committee investigation”). Mr. McMahon initially resigned from all positions held with WWE on July 22, 2022 but remained a stockholder with a controlling interest and served as Executive Chairman of WWE’s board of directors from January 9, 2023 through September 12, 2023, at which time Mr. McMahon became Executive Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company. Although the Special Committee investigation is complete and, in January 2024, Mr. McMahon resigned from his position as Executive Chair and member of the Company’s Board of Directors, as well as other positions, employment and otherwise, at TKO and its subsidiaries, WWE has received, and may receive in the future, regulatory, investigative and enforcement inquiries, subpoenas, demands, claims and/or complaints arising from, related to, or in connection with these matters. On July 17, 2023, federal law enforcement agents executed a search warrant and served a federal grand jury subpoena on Mr. McMahon. On January 10, 2025, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission settled charges against Mr. McMahon for failing to disclose certain settlement agreements to WWE’s Board of Directors, legal department, accountants, financial reporting personnel, or auditor, and in so doing, circumventing WWE’s system of internal accounting controls and causing material misstatements in WWE’s 2018 and 2021 financial statements. No charges have been brought against the Company.

On January 25, 2024, a former WWE employee filed a lawsuit against WWE, Mr. McMahon and another former WWE executive in the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut alleging, among other things, that she was sexually assaulted by Mr. McMahon and asserting claims under the Trafficking Victims Protection Act.

On October 23, 2024, five unnamed plaintiffs filed a lawsuit against Mr. McMahon, Linda McMahon, WWE, and TKO in Maryland court, alleging sexual abuse by a former WWE employee during the 1980s.

On November 17, 2023, a purported former stockholder of WWE, Laborers’ District Council and Contractors’ Pension Fund of Ohio (“Laborers”), filed a verified class action complaint on behalf of itself and similarly situated former WWE stockholders in the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware (“Delaware Court”), captioned Laborers District Council and Contractors’ Pension Fund of Ohio v. McMahon, C.A. No. 2023-1166-JTL (“Laborers Action”). On November 20, 2023, another purported former WWE stockholder, Dennis Palkon, filed a verified class action complaint on behalf of himself and similarly situated former WWE stockholders in the Delaware Court, captioned Palkon v. McMahon, C.A. No. 2023-1175-JTL (“Palkon Action”). The Laborers and Palkon Actions allege breach of fiduciary duty claims against former WWE directors Mr. McMahon, Nick Khan, Paul Levesque, George A. Barrios, Steve Koonin, Michelle D. Wilson, and Frank A. Riddick III (collectively, the “Individual Defendants”), arising out of the Transactions. On April 24, 2024, the City of Pontiac Reestablished General Employees’ Retirement System (“Pontiac”), a purported former stockholder of WWE, filed another verified class action complaint on behalf of itself and similarly situated former WWE stockholders in the Delaware Court captioned City of Pontiac Reestablished General Employees’ Retirement System v. McMahon, C.A. No. 2024-0432 (“Pontiac Action”). The Pontiac Action similarly alleges breach of fiduciary duty claims against the Individual Defendants and added claims against WWE and TKO for denying stockholders their appraisal rights under DGCL § 262, as well as claims against EGH for aiding and abetting the alleged breaches of fiduciary duties and for civil conspiracy to violate DGCL § 262. On May 2, 2024, the Court entered an order consolidating the Laborers, Palkon and Pontiac actions under the caption In re World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. Merger Litigation, C.A. No. 2023- 1166-JTL (“Consolidated Action”). On August 8, 2024, the Delaware Court appointed the Laborers and Palkon plaintiffs as co-lead plaintiffs, and the co-lead plaintiffs subsequently designated the Palkon complaint as operative. As a result, WWE, TKO and EDR are no longer defendants. On October 24, 2024, the Delaware Court entered a stipulation dismissing all claims against Messrs. Koonin and Riddick, who, therefore, are no longer defendants. The remaining Individual Defendants filed answers to the complaint on October 28, 2024 and discovery is currently underway