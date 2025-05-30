TKO Declares Latest Quarterly Cash Dividend

The TKO Group, parent company of WWE and UFC, has declared its latest quarterly cash dividend.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)– TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) (“TKO” or the “Company”), a premium sports and entertainment company, today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend pursuant to which TKO’s Class A common stockholders will receive their pro rata share of an aggregate distribution of approximately $75 million from TKO Operating Company, LLC to its equityholders. The per share dividend to the holders of TKO’s Class A common stockholders will be $0.38 per share. The dividend will be paid on June 30, 2025 to Class A common stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 13, 2025.

Future declarations of quarterly dividends are subject to the determination and discretion of TKO based on its consideration of various factors, such as its results of operations, financial condition, market conditions, earnings, cash flow requirements, restrictions in its debt agreements and legal requirements and other factors that TKO deems relevant.