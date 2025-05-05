TKO To Announce First Quarter 2025 Earnings on Thursday

TKO Group, the parent company for UFC and WWE, will announce its 2025 first quarter earnings this Thursday. The announcement will be made after Wall Street closes for the day.

TKO to Announce First Quarter 2025 Results

04/10/2025

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)– TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (“TKO”) (NYSE: TKO), a premium sports and entertainment company, will release its first quarter 2025 results after market hours on Thursday, May 8, 2025. The live teleconference to discuss these results and provide a business update is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT the same day.

The earnings release, the live call and any supporting materials will be accessible via TKO’s IR site – investor.tkogrp.com. Participants can also access the teleconference by dialing 833-470-1428 (conference ID: 233550). A recording of the teleconference will be available on TKO’s IR site shortly following the call. The recording is expected to remain available for at least 30 days.