TKO To Reveal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Tomorrow

TKO, the parent company of WWE, will reveal the fourth quarter and full year earnings for 2023 tomorrow.

TKO to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

NEW YORK, January 26, 2024—TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (“TKO”), a premium sports and entertainment company, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results after market hours on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. The live teleconference to discuss these results and provide a business update is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT the same day.

The earnings release, the live call and any supporting materials will be accessible via TKO’s IR site – investor.tkogrp.com. A recording of the teleconference will also be available on TKO’s IR site shortly following the call. The recording is expected to remain available for at least 30 days.