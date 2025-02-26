TKO Group Declares Annual Quarterly Dividend, 4th Quarter and Complete 2024 Earnings Coming Later Today

WWE parent company TKO Group has announced their annual quarterly dividend, with more financial announcements coming later on. That will include the company’s fourth quarter and complete 2024 earnings.

TKO Declares Inaugural Quarterly Cash Dividend

02/26/2025

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)– TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) (“TKO” or the “Company”), a premium sports and sports entertainment company, today announced that its board of directors has declared its inaugural quarterly cash dividend pursuant to the capital return program the Company announced on October 24, 2024. TKO’s Class A common stockholders will receive their pro rata share of an aggregate distribution of approximately $75 million from TKO Operating Company, LLC to its equityholders. The per share dividend to the holders of TKO’s Class A common stockholders will be $0.38 per share. The dividend will be paid on March 31, 2025 to Class A common stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 14, 2025.

Future declarations of quarterly dividends are subject to the determination and discretion of TKO based on its consideration of various factors, such as its results of operations, financial condition, market conditions, earnings, cash flow requirements, restrictions in its debt agreements and legal requirements and other factors that TKO deems relevant.