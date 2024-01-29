TKO Group Has Informed SEC About Vince McMahon Resigning

As previously reported, Vince McMahon has resigned from TKO Group and WWE amid allegations of sex trafficking and worse. While McMahon has denied the allegations from the lawsuit, the fact remains that he is no longer part of WWE. TKO Group has informed the SEC about McMahon’s departure in a new filing.

Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On January 26, 2024, Vincent K. McMahon notified the board of directors (the “Board”) of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (“TKO”) of his resignation from his positions as Executive Chair and a member of the Board, and any other positions, employment or otherwise, he has at TKO and its subsidiaries, in each case, with immediate effect as of January 26, 2024