TKO Group Announces Special Cash Dividend Following UFC-WWE Merger

As previously reported, the UFC and WWE merger became official yesterday with the the official launch of the TKO Group. TKO announced a special one-time cash dividend today as a result of that merger. You can read that announcement below.

TKO Announces Special Cash Dividend

09/13/2023

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)– TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) (“TKO” or the “Company”), a premium sports and entertainment company, today announced that it has declared a special cash dividend pursuant to the terms of the transaction agreement between UFC and WWE, which provides for a special one-time dividend on TKO’s shares of Class A common stock, funded by an intracompany cash distribution to TKO prior to the consummation of the transaction. The dividend to TKO’s Class A common stockholders will be $3.86 per share, payable on September 29, 2023 to TKO’s Class A common stockholders of record as of September 22, 2023.

Future declarations of dividends are subject to the determination and discretion of TKO’s board of directors based on its consideration of various factors, such as its results of operations, financial condition, market conditions, earnings, cash flow requirements, restrictions in its debt agreements, legal requirements and other factors that TKO’s board of directors deems relevant.