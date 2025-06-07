TKO Reportedly Issues Internal Memo Over New US Travel Ban

TKO has reportedly sent an internal memo addressing the new travel ban in the US toward several foreign countries. The Trump Administration instituted the ban on Wednesday via executive order that restricts the entry of foreign nationals into the country. The order, among other stipulations, completely suspends entry into the US of people currently without visas from Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

POST Wrestling reports that TKO issued an internal memo which you can read below. It is not currently known if or how many fighters in the UFC or talent in WWE would be directly impacted by the ban. Neither WWE nor the UFC have any events currently planned for the affected countries.

The memo notes that TKO acknowledges the possibility that the ban is challenged in court and expects more information soon. It says TKO is reviewing of visa sponsored by TKO companies and that the EO will “hopefully only impact a small number of athletes and employees. We will be reaching out to those impacted shortly.”

The full memo reads, per the site: