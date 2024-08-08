TKO Lists Janel Grant Lawsuit & More In Earnings Report Legal Proceedings

TKO Group listed the Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon and more in their Q2 earnings report as legal proceedings related to WWE. As noted, the company released its earnings results on Thursday and PWInsider reports that Grant’s lawsuit, the 2022 investigation into McMahon that resulted in his ousting from WWE and a class action lawsuits over Endeavor’s acquisition of WWE were listed in an SEC filing.

The listings read as follows:

WWE Legal Proceedings

As announced in June 2022, a Special Committee of independent members of WWE’s board of directors (the “Special Committee”) was formed to investigate alleged misconduct by WWE’s then-Chief Executive Officer, Vincent K. McMahon (the “Special Committee Investigation”). Mr. McMahon initially resigned from all positions held with WWE on July 22, 2022 but remained a stockholder with a controlling interest and served as Executive Chairman of WWE’s board of directors from January 9, 2023 through September 12, 2023, at which time Mr. McMahon became Executive Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company. Although the Special Committee investigation is complete and, in January 2024, Mr. McMahon resigned from his position as Executive Chair and member of the Company’s Board of Directors, as well as other positions, employment and otherwise, at TKO and its subsidiaries, WWE has received, and may receive in the future, regulatory, investigative and enforcement inquiries, subpoenas, demands and/or other claims and complaints arising from, related to, or in connection with these matters. On July 17, 2023, federal law enforcement agents executed a search warrant and served a federal grand jury subpoena on Mr. McMahon. No charges have been brought in these investigations. WWE has received voluntary and compulsory legal demands for documents, including from federal law enforcement and regulatory agencies, concerning the investigation and related subject matters.

On January 25, 2024, a former WWE employee filed a lawsuit against WWE, Mr. McMahon and another former WWE executive in the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut alleging, among other things, that she was sexually assaulted by Mr. McMahon and asserting claims under the Trafficking Victims Protection Act.

On November 17, 2023, a purported former stockholder of WWE, Laborers’ District Council and Contractors’ Pension Fund of Ohio (“Laborers”), filed a verified class action complaint on behalf of itself and similarly situated former WWE stockholders in the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware (“Delaware Court”), captioned Laborers District Council and Contractors’ Pension Fund of Ohio v. McMahon, C.A. No. 2023-1166-JTL (“Laborers Action”). On November 20, 2023, another purported former WWE stockholder, Dennis Palkon, filed a verified class action complaint on behalf of himself and similarly situated former WWE stockholders in the Delaware Court, captioned Palkon v. McMahon, C.A. No. 2023-1175-JTL (“Palkon Action”). The Laborers and Palkon Actions allege breach of fiduciary duty claims against former WWE directors Vincent K. McMahon, Nick Khan, Paul Levesque, George A. Barrios, Steve Koonin, Michelle D. Wilson, and Frank A. Riddick III (collectively, the “Individual Defendants”), arising out of the Transactions. On April 24, 2024, the City of Pontiac Reestablished General Employees’ Retirement System (“Pontiac”), a purported former stockholder of WWE, filed another verified class action complaint on behalf of itself and similarly situated former WWE stockholders in the Delaware Court captioned City of Pontiac Reestablished General Employees’ Retirement System v. McMahon, C.A. No. 2024-0432 (“Pontiac Action”). The Pontiac Action similarly alleges breach of fiduciary duty claims against the Individual Defendants, and adds claims against WWE and TKO for denying stockholders their appraisal rights under DGCL § 262, as well as claims against EGH for aiding and abetting the alleged breaches of fiduciary duties and for civil conspiracy to violate DGCL § 262. On May 2, 2024, the Court entered an order consolidating the Laborers, Palkon and Pontiac actions under the caption In re World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. Merger Litigation, C.A. No. 2023-1166-JTL (“Consolidated Action”). The Consolidated Action is in the early stages, and the parties agreed that TKO, WWE and EGH will not be required to respond to the complaints until a lead plaintiff is appointed and the lead plaintiff designates an operative pleading.