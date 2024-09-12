TKO Looks Back at First Year of WWE & UFC Merger

– In a post on Instagram today, WWE parent company TKO Group Holdings, LLC celebrated the one-year anniversary of the completion of the acquisition of WWE and the merger of WWE and UFC under the TKO banner. You can check out the video looking back at the past year below.

The caption reads, “One year in and we’re just getting started. 👊 Perspective on the past year from Mark Shapiro, Endeavor and TKO President and COO. #TKOGRP”