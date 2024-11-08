TKO’s Mark Shapiro Says Betting On WWE In US Won’t Happen

Mark Shapiro has shot down the notion of betting on WWE in the US. Overseas fans are able to bet on the company’s matches and more via sites like BetOnline, but Shapiro revealed in an interview with CNBC’s Alex Sherman that they will not be making changes in order to facilitate betting in the US.

“Not happening. It’s not happening,” Mark Shapiro said (per Fightful). “We’re scripted. Years ago, I ran Dick Clark productions, we had enough of a challenge keeping the American Music Awards and Golden Globe winners under wraps with an auditor there. We’re not going to be asking Triple H to keep his scripts so under wrap that we can start sports betting.”

WWE was reported to be in talks to try and clear the way with gambling regulators in Colorado and Michigan for betting on match results, but ultimately didn’t get anywhere.