TKO’s Mark Shapiro Says They Have Time To Negotiate Raw Media Rights, Talks WWE Network Options

TKO President Mark Shapiro recently gave an update on the negotiations for Raw’s media rights, as well as possibilities for the WWE Network when deal with NBC expires. As has been reported, Smackdown’s media rights deal has been completed with the show moving to USA Network next October while NXT will be moving to The CW Network. The Raw media rights deal has yet to be completed, and Shapiro gave a brief update on the situation during a talk at UBS Global Media And Communication Conference. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On the status of Raw’s media rights: “We’re in conversations on Raw. Our deal with USA is not up until October of next year. We have time. We have time to be flexible, we have time to be creative. We have time to develop different solution models depending on what the player may be. We could go before the NBA if the price is right or after the NBA is somebody is left at the alter. Our job is to maximize the rights value of Raw.”

On the rights to WWE Network on Peacock: “WWE Network, the deal with NBC is up in March 2026. We could take it to market all by itself or we could package it with UFC since it’s similar content.”