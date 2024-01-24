TKO & Netflix Stocks Close Up Following WWE Raw Announcement

TKO Groups and Netflix saw their stocks rise (literally) following the announcement of Raw moving to the streaming service next year. As reported, Raw will begin airing on Netflix starting in 2025 in a deal with $5 billion announced on Tuesday. TKO’ Group Holdings’ stock jumped to close at $89.63, up $12.22 (15.8%). The stock has risen another $0.42 (0.47%) to $90.05 in after-hours trading.

Meanwhile, Netflix saw its stock rise $6.48 (1.33%) to $492.19 on the day. After-hours trading was buoyed by the financial results release which revealed that they added 13 million subscribers in Q4, much more than the expected 8 to 9 million, and it is up $40.71 (8.27%) to $532.90 as of this writing.