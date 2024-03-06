TKO President Marc Shapiro Says Vince McMahon Will Not Return To Company

PWInsider reports that TKO President Mark Shapiro recently said that Vince McMahon will not return to the company after his resignation earlier this year. McMahon is under criminal investigation for sex trafficking, sexual assault and more, stemming from a lawsuit accusing him of such. He has denied all allegations.

During the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco this morning, Shapiro was asked about McMahon selling over $400 million in stock.

He said: “We’re not in conversations with him. We don’t know his motives, his plans or his timeline. He doesn’t work for the company, doesn’t come into the office and he’s not coming back to the company. And that’s where we sit.“