TKO President Mark Shapiro Says Nick Khan Is Working On More WWE Deals For Short-Form Content
August 8, 2024
During the TKO investors call this morning (via Fightful), TKO President Mark Shapiro spoke about the progress being made in WWE under Triple H and President Nick Khan. He also noted that WWE has been performing well in the demos.
He said: “The creativity of Paul Levesque on the WWE side. That’s a tall order. He has a Friday night show [SmackDown], a Monday night show [Raw], NXT. We’re talking with other content providers on more short-form content, a bunch of deals that Nick Khan is currently working on and we’ll announce in due time.“
