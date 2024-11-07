TKO President Mark Shapiro Says Vince McMahon Is Out Of The Business, ‘Positive’ About WWE’s Current Direction

In an interview with CNBC (via Fightful), TKO President Mark Shapiro said that Vince McMahon is positive about WWE’s current direction, but noted that McMahon is “out of the business entirely.” McMahon is currently under federal investigation after being accused of sex trafficking, sexual assault and more.

He said: “I had breakfast with him a few weeks ago, just to check in, it’s been a long time. Haven’t heard from him at all. Obviously, the series on Netflix came out. I wanted to see kind of where he was. He couldn’t have been more cooperative. He couldn’t have been nicer. He was a total pro at breakfast. It’s a one on one get together, but he’s out of the business entirely. He doesn’t make decisions. He’s not on the board. He doesn’t opine. We don’t consult him. He’s got some litigation that he’s working through, and frankly, he wants the privacy and the time to work through it, which is great. In the meantime, we’re going to keep building TKO and WWE, expanding the horizon and expanding the opportunities. He’s still a shareholder, not the shareholder he once was, but still a shareholder. Couldn’t have been more positive, but I wasn’t asking for his opinion.“