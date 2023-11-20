wrestling / News
TKO President Set For UBS Global Media and Communications Conference
TKO Group Holdings president Mark Shapiro will be part of the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference. TKO Group, the parent company of the UFC and WWE, announced on Monday that Shapiro will be part of the conference on December 4th.
The full announcement reads:
TKO Group Holdings to Participate in UBS Global Media and Communications Conference
TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO), a premium sports and entertainment company, announced that its President and Chief Operating Officer, Mark Shapiro, will participate in the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time.
A link to the live session, as well as a replay available for at least 30 days, will be accessible on the company’s investor relations website at investor.tkogrp.com.
More Trending Stories
- Booker T On His Favorite WCW Memory, The Chaotic Environment There
- Eric Bischoff On AEW Seeking A Vice President Of People and Culture, Says They Need It
- Julia Hart on Breaking Away From Her Cheerleader Character, Finding Her Darker Side
- Note On Creative Plans For The Young Bucks Following AEW Full Gear