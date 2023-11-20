TKO President Set For UBS Global Media and Communications Conference

TKO Group Holdings president Mark Shapiro will be part of the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference. TKO Group, the parent company of the UFC and WWE, announced on Monday that Shapiro will be part of the conference on December 4th.

TKO Group Holdings to Participate in UBS Global Media and Communications Conference

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO), a premium sports and entertainment company, announced that its President and Chief Operating Officer, Mark Shapiro, will participate in the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

A link to the live session, as well as a replay available for at least 30 days, will be accessible on the company’s investor relations website at investor.tkogrp.com.