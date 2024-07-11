TKO To Announce Second Quarter 2024 Results Next Month

TKO Group has announced in a press release that it will announce its second quarter 2024 earning results next month.

TKO to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Results

07/11/2024

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)– TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (“TKO”), a premium sports and entertainment company, will release its second quarter 2024 results prior to the market opening on Thursday, August 8, 2024. The live teleconference to discuss these results and provide a business update is scheduled for 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT the same day.

The earnings release, the live call and any supporting materials will be accessible via TKO’s IR site – investor.tkogrp.com. Participants can also access the teleconference by dialing 833-470-1428 (conference ID: 736461). A recording of the teleconference will be available on TKO’s IR site shortly following the call. The recording is expected to remain available for at least 30 days.

About TKO

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) is a premium sports and entertainment company. TKO includes UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and WWE, the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. Together, our organizations reach more than 1 billion households in approximately 210 countries and territories, and we organize more than 300 live events year-round, attracting more than two million fans. TKO is majority owned by Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR), a global sports and entertainment company.