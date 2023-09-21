wrestling / News
TKO Stock Price Drops Following WWE Smackdown-USA Network Announcement
September 21, 2023 | Posted by
As previously reported, WWE Smackdown will move to the USA Network in October 2024 as part of a new five-year deal with NBCUniversal and WWE. This will also include four primetime quarterly specials on NBC.
This news has resulted in a stock price drop for the TKO Group. As of right now, the price is at $86.10 per share. This is a drop of 18.6% ($14.77) from when it opened today at $100.87.
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Says He Worked 80 Hour Weeks Before Collision, Now It’s More
- Kurt Angle Looks Back On His Painkiller Addiction, Recalls Passing Out Before Brock Lesnar Match
- Jim Ross On Why Junkyard Dog Left Mid-South Wrestling, Says It Wasn’t Due to Racial Slur
- Kevin Sullivan Believes Cody Rhodes Should Never Become WWE Champion