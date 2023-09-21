TKO Stock Price Drops Following WWE Smackdown-USA Network Announcement

As previously reported, WWE Smackdown will move to the USA Network in October 2024 as part of a new five-year deal with NBCUniversal and WWE. This will also include four primetime quarterly specials on NBC.

This news has resulted in a stock price drop for the TKO Group. As of right now, the price is at $86.10 per share. This is a drop of 18.6% ($14.77) from when it opened today at $100.87.