TKO Stock Slips After Announcement Of Vince McMahon Selling Shares

Vince McMahon’s announcement that he’s selling a large amount of his stock in TKO appears to have had an affect on the company’s stock price. As reported, TKO Holdings (the parent company of WWE and UFC) announced that McMahon was selling 8.4 million shares of class A common stock, which has been estimated at around 30% of his total shares. Following the news, TKO’s stock dropped in after-hours trading.

As of now (per Yahoo! Finance), the stock is trading at $80.35 in after-hours trading. That’s down $4.55 (5.36%) from the closing price of $84.90. The stock closed up $0.30 (0.35%) from the previous closing price.