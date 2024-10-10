TKO To Announce Third Quarter 2024 Results Next Month

TKO has announced that it will announce the third quarter 2024 results on November 6, with a live teleconference at 5 PM ET.

TKO to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Results

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)– TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (“TKO”), a premium sports and entertainment company, will release its third quarter 2024 results after market hours on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. The live teleconference to discuss these results and provide a business update is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT the same day.

The earnings release, the live call and any supporting materials will be accessible via TKO’s IR site – investor.tkogrp.com. Participants can also access the teleconference by dialing 833-470-1428 (conference ID: 243176). A recording of the teleconference will be available on TKO’s IR site shortly following the call. The recording is expected to remain available for at least 30 days.