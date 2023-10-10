TKO To Announce Third Quarter Earnings Next Month

TKO will announce their third quarter earnings early next month. The parent company of WWE and UFC announced on Tuesday that their earnings report will be released on November 7th following market hours, with a live teleconference starting at 5 PM ET/2 PM PT.

The full announcement reads:

TKO to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Results

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (“TKO”), a premium sports and entertainment company, will release its third quarter 2023 results after market hours on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The live teleconference to discuss these results and provide a business update is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT the same day.

The earnings release, the live call and any supporting materials will be accessible via TKO’s IR site – investor.tkogrp.com. A recording of the teleconference will also be available on TKO’s IR site shortly following the call. The recording is expected to remain available for at least 30 days.