WWE News: TLC Singer Says She Wants WWE Match, Supercard Celebrates Rob Gronkowski’s Birthday
– TLC singer Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas is looking to step into the ring with a WWE star. The member of the R&B group, who is a longtime wrestling fan, posted to Twitter calling for a match with a “diva” and tagging Stephanie McMahon. While McMahon has not responded, Mark Henry did invite Chilli onto Busted Open Radio to “get the ball rolling”:
I'm still waiting to get inside the ring with a diva!!!! @StephMcMahon @WWE https://t.co/5f8hOJtZ8J
— Chilli (@officialchilli) May 14, 2020
Let’s go! Come on @BustedOpenRadio tomorrow morning and let’s get the ball rolling! @TheMarkHenry @BustedOpenRadio https://t.co/G60JWM1nDO
— TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) May 14, 2020
– WWE Supercard wished 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski a happy 31st birthday and promoted their latest pack, the Gronkster Pack:
Celebrate the Gronkster’s birthday in @WWESuperCard with the Gronkster Pack for another chance at pulling his card. Pack also include the new Gronkster card back, so check it out today. GRONK SPIKE! #ad pic.twitter.com/pI0bpUoMpi
— WWE (@WWE) May 14, 2020
