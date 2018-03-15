TM61 Are Disappointed By Their Dusty Rhodes Classic Loss, Talk Injury Setbacks & More

– TM61 spoke with WWE.com discussing their loss in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic at the hands of the Authors Of Pain and more. Highlights are below:

Nick Miller on getting eliminated from the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: “We’ve been working so hard to get over the setbacks and roadblocks of 2017 and were looking forward to starting off 2018 rolling. Fate stepped in, and we ran into the biggest roadblocks in all of NXT…AOP is a monkey on our back. We lost to them in the finals of the 2016 Dusty Rhodes Classic, and when we saw that we had them in the first round of this year’s Dusty Classic, we trained as hard as possible. We were so focused, yet to go in and lose in the first round hurt a lot, both physically and mentally. It’s been tough.”

Shane Thorne on their injury setbacks: “The worst part was just how long it took. I was always taught to be tough and keep going, but with this kind of injury and recovery, I couldn’t. Even when I felt like my body was good to go, I still had to wait and slow myself down so it could properly heal. The trainers at the WWE Performance Center would work on stretching and flexibility with me, getting the motion back. Then, slowly, we did more and more things to improve the strength. It took about half a year before I was getting back into more regular gym-based exercises for my knee. The injury forced us to expand our minds and work on strategies and techniques that could work around the fact that I might not be as strong as before. We are relying less on power and strength, and more on our experience to give us an advantage as more new talent joins the ranks of NXT.”

Miller on how they’ve during their time in NXT: “Shane and I have asked ourselves recently how we’ve changed in the last year. I can tell you that we’ve watched tape of ourselves from last year, and we don’t even recognize who we see. We were hurt, our confidence was shot and we weren’t in rhythm. We felt like we were being who we thought we were supposed to be, and not committed to being ourselves. The TM61 of today? Our eyes have been opened, and the TM61 that you see now is the one finding its lane. It’s been a tough road, but we know who we are now, and we know where we want to be and exactly what we need to do to get there. We say it all the time, and believe me when I tell you it’s not just some throwaway line: We are The Mighty, and The Mighty don’t kneel.”