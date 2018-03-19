 

WWE News: TMZ Re-Posts Deleted Lana Pole Dancing Video, WWE Abandons Samoa Joe Trademark, Drew Gulak Comments On Wrestling At Madison Square Garden

March 19, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– As we previously reported, Lana posted a video of herself pole dancing on Instagram, but it was later deleted. The story caught TMZ’s attention and they re-posted it on their website.

– WWE recently filed to trademark Samoa Joe’s name on March 9. Wrestling Inc reports that they have abandoned the trademark on March 16.

– WWE posted a new video in which Drew Gulak comments on wrestling his first match at Madison Square Garden.

