WWE News: TMZ Re-Posts Deleted Lana Pole Dancing Video, WWE Abandons Samoa Joe Trademark, Drew Gulak Comments On Wrestling At Madison Square Garden
March 19, 2018 | Posted by
– As we previously reported, Lana posted a video of herself pole dancing on Instagram, but it was later deleted. The story caught TMZ’s attention and they re-posted it on their website.
– WWE recently filed to trademark Samoa Joe’s name on March 9. Wrestling Inc reports that they have abandoned the trademark on March 16.
– WWE posted a new video in which Drew Gulak comments on wrestling his first match at Madison Square Garden.
From "the bingo hall" to @TheGarden, @DrewGulak discusses his huge moment in competing in his first match at #WWEMSG! pic.twitter.com/fqswvgkG77
— WWE (@WWE) March 18, 2018