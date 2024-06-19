TNA Accepting Applications for New Street Team Members

– TNA Wrestling announced that the promotion is accepting application for members of its Street Team in multiple cities. Here are the details and requirements:

Join TNA Wrestling’s Street Team

TNA Wrestling is expanding its Street Team in multiple cities. Street Team members (minimum age is 18) will promote live TNA shows in select cities, including hanging posters, distributing flyers & more. Street Team members will receive complimentary tickets to TNA shows, IMPACT autographs & more. Street Team members are needed in the following cities: Montreal, Cleveland, Philadelphia, Tampa, and Louisville. If you live in one of those cities and want to join the TNA Street Team, please email Ross Forman at: [email protected]. We anticipate high demand for these opportunities, so please reply soon and be sure to include the following information. Please put which of the above cities & Street Team (for example, Montreal Steet Team) in the Email Subject that you are available for.

Name:

Home address:

Age:

Cell phone number:

Email:

Briefly, list past Street Team experience:

Do you have a car: