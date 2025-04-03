wrestling / News
TNA Against All Odds Will Happen In Tempe, Arizona This June
April 3, 2025 | Posted by
According to the LinkedIn page for the Mullett Arena, TNA Against All Odds will happen at the Tempe, Arizona venue on June 6, a Friday. TNA will then have a set of TV tapings at the venue the next night. Tickets for both nights go on sale on April 11, with a presale on April 9.
