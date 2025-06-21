Various News: TNA Presents Two New All-Star Awards at TV Tapings, Davey Richards Returning to the Ring Tonight, Mikey Whipwreck and Mick Foley Reunite

– PWInsider reports that two more people were given TNA All-Star Awards today during a TNA talent meeting in Pittsburgh. The company now presents the award to acknowledge company achievements. The latest recipients were Zachary Wentz and Ingrid Myrum of the TNA Talent Relations Department. Myrum was given the award by TNA President Carlos Silva, making her the first front-office member to get the Crystal Award.

– CCW has announced that Davey Richards will return to the ring at their event tonight in Nashville. He will wrestle Chase Stevens.

MUSIC CITY FIGHT NIGHT 9 🎸 TONIGHT IN NASHVILLE!!!

Big matches heading your way, including: – Ben Bishop vs Richard Holliday

– Davey Richards vs Chase Stevens

– Aaron Roberts vs LG3

– Rachel Ley vs Freya The Slaya

… and much more!

– Mikey Whipwreck and Mick Foley reunited today at The Wrestling Universe in Queens, as they did a signing together.