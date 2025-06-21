wrestling / News

Various News: TNA Presents Two New All-Star Awards at TV Tapings, Davey Richards Returning to the Ring Tonight, Mikey Whipwreck and Mick Foley Reunite

June 21, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PWInsider reports that two more people were given TNA All-Star Awards today during a TNA talent meeting in Pittsburgh. The company now presents the award to acknowledge company achievements. The latest recipients were Zachary Wentz and Ingrid Myrum of the TNA Talent Relations Department. Myrum was given the award by TNA President Carlos Silva, making her the first front-office member to get the Crystal Award.

– CCW has announced that Davey Richards will return to the ring at their event tonight in Nashville. He will wrestle Chase Stevens.

– Mikey Whipwreck and Mick Foley reunited today at The Wrestling Universe in Queens, as they did a signing together.

