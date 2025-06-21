wrestling / News
Various News: TNA Presents Two New All-Star Awards at TV Tapings, Davey Richards Returning to the Ring Tonight, Mikey Whipwreck and Mick Foley Reunite
– PWInsider reports that two more people were given TNA All-Star Awards today during a TNA talent meeting in Pittsburgh. The company now presents the award to acknowledge company achievements. The latest recipients were Zachary Wentz and Ingrid Myrum of the TNA Talent Relations Department. Myrum was given the award by TNA President Carlos Silva, making her the first front-office member to get the Crystal Award.
– CCW has announced that Davey Richards will return to the ring at their event tonight in Nashville. He will wrestle Chase Stevens.
MUSIC CITY FIGHT NIGHT 9 🎸 TONIGHT IN NASHVILLE!!!
Big matches heading your way, including:
– Ben Bishop vs Richard Holliday
– Davey Richards vs Chase Stevens
– Aaron Roberts vs LG3
– Rachel Ley vs Freya The Slaya
… and much more!
8PM Belltime
Tix 🎟️ https://t.co/huTOlfiv57 pic.twitter.com/4GXppMtMBm
— Coastal Championship Wrestling (@CCWAliveTV) June 21, 2025
– Mikey Whipwreck and Mick Foley reunited today at The Wrestling Universe in Queens, as they did a signing together.
Former #ECW World Tag Team Champions Mick Foley & Mikey Whipwreck reunite at NYC Wrestling Universe signing. Photo: @MikePWInsider pic.twitter.com/Q5yUqOhrQc
— PWInsider.com (@PWInsidercom) June 21, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Matt Cardona & Nic Nemeth Respond to Shoutouts by John Cena During Pipebomb Promo
- Mercedes Mone Was Reportedly Willing To Lose To Athena, Note On Why Plans Changed
- Update on What WWE Plans To Do With Women’s Tag Team Titles Following Liv Morgan’s Injury
- Update on AEW Status of Juice Robinson, Britt Baker and Jack Perry