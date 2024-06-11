wrestling / News
TNA Announces That Against All Odds Has Sold Out
TNA will have a sold-out crowd for this Friday’s Against All Odds. The company took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that the show, which will air live on TNA+ from Chicago, has sold out as you can see below.
The company wrote:
“#AgainstAllOdds THIS FRIDAY at Cicero Stadium in Chicago is officially SOLD OUT!
Tickets for TNA iMPACT! THIS SATURDAY, June 15 are still available. Join us LIVE: https://eventbrite.com/e/tna-presents-impact-wrestling-tickets-883854200707?aff=oddtdtcreator”
