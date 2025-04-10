– TNA Wrestling announced a Breakfast Q&A session with The Hardys that will act as a benefit to the injured Chris Bey. It’s scheduled for April 17 at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas. Per TNA, all proceeds from the event will be donated to Bey. Here are the full details:

Chris Bey, All Day: Breakfast Q&A With The Hardys | April 17 10am PT | Cox Pavilion Las Vegas, NV

The festivities to celebrate, honor and fundraise for Chris Bey – fittingly called, “Chris Bey, All Day” – will kick off April 17 with the first-ever “Breakfast Q&A With The Hardys” at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

TNA announcer Tom Hannifan will host the intimate gathering for a limited number of fans, many of whom will have the opportunity to ask questions of the reigning TNA World Tag Team Champions, Jeff & Matt Hardy.

Also included with admission:

– A numbered, limited-edition 11×17 photo featuring Chris Bey, The Hardys and other TNA stars

Click here for more information.

All proceeds will be donated to Chris Bey.

You must PRINT and present your order confirmation at the event to redeem your admission.

Talent subject to change without notice. No refunds will be issued.