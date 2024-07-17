– TNA Wrestling announced the details on the Slammiversary press conference scheduled for tomorrow at The Verdun Auditorium in Quebec ahead of this weekend’s event. The press conference will stream live on TNA Digital Platforms, including Facebook. Here are all the details:

THURSDAY, JULY 18: TNA Wrestling Press Conference At The Verdun Auditorium

WHO: The Slammiversary Press Conference will be star-studded, featuring Joe Hendry, Jordynne Grace, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, AJ Francis and PCO.

WHAT: The Slammiversary Press Conference will be co-hosted in English and French, respectively, by Josh Mathews and Kevin Raphael of TVA Sports.

WHEN: Will start at 4:20 p.m. EDT

WHERE: Verdun Auditorium in Montreal

HOW: The Slammiversary Press Conference also will stream LIVE on TNA Digital Platforms.

FANS: The first 50 attending the Slammiversary Press Conference will receive a Special Slammiversary Souvenir.

TNA Wrestling returns to Montreal for the first time since 2011 when the 20th Slammiversary is held on Saturday, July 20th at Verdun Auditorium. Slammiversary is one of the biggest events of the year for TNA Wrestling – a showcase event that, in 2024, will celebrate the company’s 22nd year. Slammiversary will air live around the world on pay-per-view with every TNA championship on the line.

The Countdown to Slammiversary starts at 7pm EDT, followed by Slammiversary at 8pm.

On Sunday, July 21, the TNA television trucks will capture all the in-ring action for upcoming episodes of the company’s flagship weekly TV show that airs at 8pm EDT every Thursday (AXS TV in the U.S., Fight Network in Canada). The Sunday TNA show starts at 5pm.

Tickets are now on-sale at TNAWrestling.com.