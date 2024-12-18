TNA Announces Kickoff Event For Genesis Next Month

TNA Wrestling has announced that it will hold a kickoff meet and greet event for the upcoming Genesis PPV on Saturday, January 18. It takes place at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX, the site of the PPV. Genesis takes place on January 19.

Fans Can Get Autographs From & Photos With Such TNA Stars as Jeff & Matt Hardy, Nic Nemeth, Joe Hendry, Masha Slamovich & others

The Genesis Kickoff Meet & Greet is Saturday, January 18, at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas, part of the Dallas Metroplex – and site of TNA Wrestling’s Genesis pay-per-view on Sunday, January 19.

The Genesis Kickoff Meet & Greet is a rare opportunity to get up-close and personal with the stars of TNA Wrestling – with autograph opportunities, photo-ops and more.

Attendees also will have the first chance to purchase TNA merchandise, including new Genesis souvenirs, such as t-shirts, collectibles and more.

Here is the lineup for confirmed TNA stars appearing at the Genesis Kickoff Meet & Greet:

Jeff Hardy

Matt Hardy

Nic Nemeth

Joe Hendry

Mike Santana

Masha Slamovich

Ash By Elegance

Rosemary

For all the latest updates on the Genesis Kickoff Meet & Greet, including pre-event ticket sales, go to tnawrestling.com.