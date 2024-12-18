wrestling / News
TNA Announces Kickoff Event For Genesis Next Month
TNA Wrestling has announced that it will hold a kickoff meet and greet event for the upcoming Genesis PPV on Saturday, January 18. It takes place at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX, the site of the PPV. Genesis takes place on January 19.
Attendees also will have the first chance to purchase TNA merchandise, including new Genesis souvenirs, such as t-shirts, collectibles and more.
Here is the lineup for confirmed TNA stars appearing at the Genesis Kickoff Meet & Greet:
Jeff Hardy
Matt Hardy
Nic Nemeth
Joe Hendry
Mike Santana
Masha Slamovich
Ash By Elegance
Rosemary
For all the latest updates on the Genesis Kickoff Meet & Greet, including pre-event ticket sales, go to tnawrestling.com.
