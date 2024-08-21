TNA Announces Jeff Hardy Birthday Celebration for August 31

– TNA Wrestling announced a birthday celebration will be taking place for Jeff Hardy on Saturday, August 31. Fans can also bid to win some special Hardy Collectibles and Bound for Glory tickets. Here’s the full announcement:

Pass The Cake: TNA Wrestling Invites Fans To Celebrate Wrestling Legend Jeff Hardy on Saturday, August 31

Fans Can Win Hardy Collectibles & Bound For Glory Tickets

TNA Wrestling presents the JEFF HARDY BIRTHDAY BASH & APPRECIATION NIGHT on Saturday, August 31 during TNA’s live pro wrestling show at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky.

All the in-ring action that night will be taped to air on the company’s flagship weekly TV show, iMPACT! The Jeff Hardy Birthday Bash & Appreciation Night is an all-night affair as fans are asked to dress like Jeff – and many presents will be given to Hardy-supporting fans. For instance:

An exclusive, limited-edition Jeff Hardy photo for the event will be given to 20 random fans who dress like Jeff.

1 lucky fan will be chosen to win a Meet & Greet with Jeff, which includes an 8×10 autographed photo from Jeff and a photo-op with Jeff.

1 lucky fan will be chosen and awarded 2 tickets to Bound For Glory on Saturday, October 26, at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. (Winner is responsible for their transportation to and from Detroit.)

Tickets for both shows in Louisville, August 30-31, are available at TNAWrestling.com.

Loyal fans of Jeff Hardy will need to check out a portion of a match-used mat featuring the TNA logo that Jeff illustrated. It is now available for auction on eBay.

This exclusive, match-used portion of a TNA Wrestling mat from 2024, featuring the TNA logo, was illustrated by Jeff Hardy on Saturday, August 3 before the TNA show in Tampa, Florida. Hardy spent more than two hours perfecting this rare collectible artwork that measures about 10-feet long – and Hardy personally autographed the canvas, even adding noteworthy inscriptions.

This 1-of-1 collectible artwork is another rare souvenir that Hardy requested be a benefit for the American Cancer Society.

To bid, go to:

https://www.ebay.com/itm/387311554980?mkcid=16&mkevt=1&mkrid=711-127632-2357-0&ssspo=tyr_40vuqhc&sssrc=2047675&ssuid=tyr_40vuqhc&widget_ver=artemis&media=COPY

All the TNA superstars are scheduled to appear in Louisville, including Nic Nemeth, Jordynne Grace, Matt & Jeff Hardy, Mike Santana and Ash By Elegance.

Also confirmed to appear in Louisville: ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey), The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz), Moose, Brian Myers, Matt Cardona, Eddie Edwards, Josh Alexander, Frankie Kazarian, Eric Young, Trent Seven, Alisha Edwards, Masha Slamovich, Jake Something, Xia Brookside, Santino Marella and PCO, among others.

MEET & GREETS

Fans have an opportunity to meet a variety of TNA stars at Meet & Greet sessions, held after both shows in Louisville. Here is the schedule for the Louisville Meet & Greets:

Friday, August 30

Nic Nemeth

Ash By Elegance

Joe Hendry

Matt & Jeff Hardy

Saturday, August 31

Jordynne Grace

Mike Santana

Joe Hendry

Rosemary

Matt & Jeff Hardy