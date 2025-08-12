– TNA Wrestling announced fan meet and greets for TNA Emergence and the Impact TV tapings in Baltimore, Maryland later this week. More details are available below.

The Friday, August 15 meet and greet will feature Joe Hendry, Matt & Jeff Hardy, AJ Francis, and The Elegance Brand. The Saturday, August 16 session will feature Joe Hendry, Mike Santana, The Hardys, Mustafa Ali, and Leon Slater.