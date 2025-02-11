TNA Announces Meet & Greets For Next Week’s Full Sail University Tapings

TNA has announced meet and greets for their TV tapings next week at Full Sail University.

On Thursday, February 20th, fans can meet TNA Champion Joe Hendry, Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, Tessa Blanchard, and First Class.

The following day, Friday, February 21st, the meet and greet will feature Joe Hendry, Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy, Tessa Blanchard, Xia Brookside, Mance Warner, and Steph DeLander. Tickets can be purchased at https://tnawrestling.com/events/.